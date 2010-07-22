Mayah to Launch New Line of H.264 Products at IBC

German codec manufacturer MAYAH Communications will launch its newest product family of IOCAST SD/HD H.264 video encoders, transcoders and decoders at IBC 2010.



IOCAST is designed for a range of applications, from SNG/ENG to studio links with a pair of encoder and decoder, or from Web-Streaming to IPTV with a single- or multirate SD and HD encoders.



Along with the point-to-point RTP unicast streaming IOCAST video encoders family offer distribution of a variety of content distribution applications with RTP or MPEG TS over IP multicasting, as well as 3GPP for traditional mobile video platforms. IOCAST can easily become an integral part of a playout head-end of any scale for cable, satellite, IPTV or mobile broadcasting. In addition, an optional Adobe Flash/RTMP streaming feature is available for WebTV and streaming servers such as Adobe Flash Streaming Server, WOWZA or Darwin Streaming Server.



The IOCAST range supports video resolutions from QCIF to Full D1 SD and for HD devices up to Full HD 1080i / 1080p; H.264/AVC bit rates range from 78 kbps up to 16 Mbps. All IOCAST devices provide SD or HD SDI inputs and outputs for video and embedded audio, along with the analog video and audio connectors via the break-out cable or on the front panel in some models. IOCAST devices are available in two size variations: either as 1U high for efficient stacking density in the standard 19-inch rack frames; or as 2U high with SDI and analog audio I/Os on the front panel and with significantly reduced fan noise level. The 2U models are particularly useful for the OB van and studio installations.



“While others focus on encoding/decoding only, MAYAH has invested in the functionality based on MPEG-4 H.264 standard, bringing it to applications such as multirate encoding, transcoding and Flash streaming,” said Detlef Wiese, MAYAH’s co-founder and general manager. “We gained much positive feedback from the market with our previous SD H.264 encoders generation IO8000 but the new IOCAST family is not ‘just’ a necessary technology leap for HD resolution. It’s also an efficient instrument for a broader range of customers to use in virtually any imaginable professional environment that will bring, as we believe, many benefits for the broadcasting and the Internet streaming market”.



Mayah will be in Stand 8.B94.