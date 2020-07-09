Matt McConnell Takes on CEO Role at MediaKind

FRISCO, Texas—Matt McConnell has been appointed CEO of media technology company MediaKind, the company announced.

With more than 30 years of experience in the media industry, McConnell joins the company from Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable, where he was senior vice president and general manager. He established the division in 2012 and ran it till 2018.

“Matt is the perfect leader to accelerate MediaKind’s strategy execution and the delivery of innovative solutions required by our customers,” said company chairman Angel Ruiz, who stepped down as CEO to take on his new board role. “The market and consumer behaviors are changing faster than ever and Matt is a battle-proven media executive with an extensive track record in successfully leading and growing business in this sector. I am looking forward to working with him and have full confidence that he will continue to drive the success of our organization.”

McConnell will report directly to the company’s board. The new CEO will work closely with Ruiz, CTO Allen Broome, a former colleague of McConnell at Comcast, chief business officer Raul Aldrey and the rest of the company’s executive leadership team, the company said.

“I have the privilege to join a great organization that has created one of the best media portfolios in the industry and is driving an important transformation,” said McConnell. “We are experiencing unprecedented changes in the way people consume content, and our customers need to adjust their technology footprints and business models to meet these dynamic consumer needs.”

“MediaKind is at the forefront of this technology transition and perfectly positioned to enable next generation user experiences. I am excited to be leading this charge as we increasingly focus on creating products that harness the potential of the cloud and maximize the power of streaming,” he said.