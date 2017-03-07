Matt Carter to Head Gov. Sales for Artel

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems has announced the hire of Matt Carter in the role of director of government sales and business development.

Before coming on board at Artel, Carter was the co-founder and chief technology officer of Aerdos Inc., which developed software-based imagery processing applications. He has also had previous stops at Imagine Communications as senior solutions architect and as a systems engineer for Harris Corporation’s commercial and government divisions.

Artel is a provider of real-time, multimedia delivery systems.