Matrox Video Announces the Passing David Chiappini

MONTREAL—Matrox has announced that David Chiappini, the company’s executive vice president of research and development passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2021.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of our friend and colleague David Chiappini," said Lorne Trottier, president and owner of the Matrox Group in a statement. "From his beginnings with us, first as an intern and then as an ASIC designer in 1996, he demonstrated a relentless passion for technology.”

“Over time, under David’s exemplary leadership and guidance as vice president of research and development, Matrox has grown its position as an industry leader in video technologies,” Trottier continued. “This was in large part possible due to his ability to create unique work environments that combined innovation, engineering creativity, humor, and kindness."

"Serving in various leadership roles at Matrox and as chair of the AIMS Pro AV Working Group, David leaves an indelible mark on the Matrox community, our network of business partners and customers, and the entire AV/IT sector," said Trottier. “David was a rare breed of a technical and business leader, supporting all disciplines and departments at Matrox, and we will continue to build on his legacy and carry on his vision of pushing the boundaries of video innovation. David will be deeply missed.”

David Chiappini is survived by his wife Antonella, his children Daniel and Olivia, his parents Kanella and Attilio Chiappini, and countless friends and acquaintances.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.