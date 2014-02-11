Matrox to Highlight Video Streaming and Recording Solutions at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Matrox will highlight live video streaming and recording solutions, including Matrox Monarch HD. This small, easy to use H.264 encoder can simultaneously stream a live event and record a mastering quality version for post event editing.



Matrox will also highlight the Matrox VS4 quad HD capture and ISO recording card for Telestream Wirecast for Windows live production streaming software. In a single PCIe slot, Matrox VS4 provides up to four independent HD inputs with up to eight embedded audio channels per source. It also simultaneously provides ISO recording of video and audio feeds to disk for post-event editing.



Matrox will also highlight: the VS4Recorder Multi-Camera Recording App, Mojito 4K Video Monitoring Card, MicroQuad four-channel SDI to HDMI Multiviewer for 3G/HD/SD, Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI Scan Converter, DSX Developer Products, Matrox Maevex 5100 Series AV over IP H.264 Encoders/Decoders, and Avio F125 KVM Extender providing critical system performance for remote broadcast and post computing applications.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Matrox Video and Matrox Graphics Inc. will be sharing booth SL5019.