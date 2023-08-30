Matrox, STAGETEC To Demo Simple IP Signal Management At IBC2023

MONTREAL—Matrox Video and STAGETEC will jointly demonstrate new STAGETEC Stagenet 1.0 IP signal management control software designed to make the task easy during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

The demonstration will feature Stagenet 1.0 and Matrox ConvertIP DRH converters in a 1 Gb/s network environment. It will show how video professionals can use the combination to overcome the complexity of IP signal management and transition to IP operations without network engineering expertise or dedicated staff to manage the network infrastructure, Matrox Video said.

“People will see that you can deploy high-quality, low-latency installations with no expertise required. With Matrox ConvertIP and Stagenet, IP signal management doesn’t have to be complicated, and you don’t need to hire specialized staff,” said STAGETEC Stagenet specialist Rehman Leigh.

The Stagenet control software system makes IP signal management accessible for non-IT experts with an intuitive user interface. In the background, it provides for a wide range of managing IP signals from a technical perspective.

Stagenet controls network devices and signal flow, sets up the stream format in IP senders, manages multicast addresses, sets up the IP receiver, controls baseband-related parameters, such as mic preamps, and monitors each of these tasks, Matrox Video said.

Stagenet also can act as a base for traditional broadcast control systems, which enables operators to let go of complex IP details and allow Stagenet to take care of them, it said.

Matrox ConvertIP baseband-to-IP converters make it possible to integrate new AV-over-IP technology, including JPEG XS and IPMX, into existing video infrastructure while leveraging 1G workflows with ultra-low-latency. ConvertIP Series devices enable interoperable, flexible and scalable IP-based video production, delivering lossless, zero-latency 4K signals across the network, it said.

Together, Stagenet and ConvertIP provide the flexibility and scalability needed to deploy high-quality, low-latency JPEG XS/ST 2110/IPMX IP video installations, Matrox Video said.

See the joint demonstration at STAGETEC’s IBC2023 Stand 8.A95.

See Matrox Video at IBC2023 Stand 7.B15.