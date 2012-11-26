Matrox Releases Support for Avid Media Composer 6.5

MONTREAL —Matrox Video Products Group has released a unified driver for PCs that provides support for the Avid Media Composer family of products and Adobe CS6 Production Premium on the Matrox MXO2 and Matrox MXO2 MAX families of I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX I/O card.



The release includes support for audio punch-in using Avid editing applications as well as support for recording voice-overs using Adobe Premiere Pro. Beta support for the Windows 8 (64-bit) operating system is also included.



“The release of this new Matrox driver underscores our commitment to providing the support our users need to get the most from their creative tools,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox.



