Matrox mini converter packs a punch

Matrox Video Products Group announces the Matrox MC-100, a dual SDI-to-HDMI mini converter that supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI. This single portable unit can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer and a 3-D processing unit.

The unit has two SDI inputs and two SDI outputs for 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD, and uses HDMI output for monitoring. An on-screen display is controlled hardware buttons for straightforward configuration on HDMI and/or SDI monitors. It provides multiformat SDI signal distribution, SDI signal amplification (300m in SD, 100m in HD, 70 meters in 3G) and glitch-free switching between two HD-SDI feeds.

It also provides for loss-of-signal switching in case of invalid or lost input signal, multiplexing of two HD-SDI video signals into a single 3G-SDI feed and real-time 3-D processing including Horizontal Image Translation (HIT) and vertical offset adjustments.