Matrox exhibits new Mura video wall controller, Avio KVM extenders
Matrox Graphics (www.matrox.com) announced new products from its Avio KVM extender and Mura MPX video display wall controller board product lines that were shown at the I/ITSEC 2011 show in Orlando, FL.
Avio extends uncompressed triple-display simulation content to a remote station 1km away from the host workstation, while Mura captures and displays the simulation data on a visualization video wall powered by six of Mitsubishi's DLP rear-projection cubes.
Mura sets a new standard in video wall technology and incorporates input and output channels on the same board to optimally manage peer-to-peer bandwidth in visually intensive, high-resolution applications. Based on PCI Express x16 Gen 2 technology, Mura ensures HD performance for training and simulation systems using Mitsubishi displays, projectors and cubes, while multiple Mura boards can also be combined to build high-density, scalable video walls for control rooms, operation centers and other mission-critical environments.
