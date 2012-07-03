Matrox Appoints JB&A as a U.S. Distributor

MONTREAL: Matrox Video Products Group announced the appointment of Jeff Burgess and Associates as one of its U.S. distributors. Selected Matrox products for the pro A/V, post-production, and broadcast markets are now available to JB&A certified resellers. JB&A will distribute and support Matrox Convert DVI and Convert DVI Plus scan converters, Matrox MC-100 SDI-to-HDMI mini converters, and the new Matrox MicroQuad four-channel SDI to HDMI multiviewer.