Matrox Announces Availability of ConvertIP Converter

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has begun shipping its ConvertIP SMPTE ST 2110 converters for HD/4K broadcast monitoring.

With multiple connectivity options, uncompressed and JPEG-XS support, a fanless design and NMOS control, these standalone devices offer broadcasters flexibility and reliability to display ST 2110-20 and ST 2110-22 signals on HDMI or SDI monitors in any ST 2110 environment, it said.

ConvertIP converters support uncompressed and JPEG-XS HD/4K video over 10 GbE and 25 GbE ST 2110 networks. These devices also include PoE+ and PSU power options and host an independent control network port for in-band or out-of-band operations, said Matrox.

The new converter’s fanless design and dedicated media port for 2022-7 redundancy support ensure smooth, continuous operation and maximum uptime. As part of the 2022 Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) testing program, ConvertIP successfully tested for the SMPTE ST 2110-22 and the NMOS/JT-NM TR-1001 specifications, assuring broadcasters that ConvertIP can interoperate seamlessly within multi-vendor ST 2110 ecosystems, the company said.

“Broadcasters managing SMPTE ST 2110 infrastructures are looking for an easier approach to broadcast monitoring, and Matrox ConvertIP does just that,” said Matrox Video technical marketing manager Daniel Maloney.

The company will demo the Matrox ConvertIP Series at a number of upcoming industry events, including InterBee 2022, Nov. 16-18, in the IP Showcase and Japan Material booth 5401, and at the Taenam DVI seminar, Nov. 22.