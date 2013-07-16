Matrox adds support for Adobe Creative Cloud, Avid Media Composer 7 to I/O products

Matrox Video has announced immediate availability of full support for the latest releases of the Adobe Creative Cloud and Avid Media Composer 7 families of professional video editing and content creation tools with the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX I/O card.

The Matrox I/O products provide broadcast-quality video and audio input, output and monitoring to enable traditional tape-based workflows, including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. They are also the only I/O solutions on the market that let users encode H.264 files for delivery to the Web, iPad and iPhone up to five times faster than software alone without sacrificing quality.

In addition, MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and are still the only solutions that connect anywhere, Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe or ExpressCard/34 — with the same versatile unit.