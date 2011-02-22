MasterImage 3D develops new 3-D displays, user interface for mobile devices

MasterImage 3D recently unveiled its new 3-D user interface and 7in 3-D displays for smart phones and tablets, which were developed by Scaleform, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. With the technology, the company said it can foresee that day the holographic chess game from the movie “Star Wars” becomes reality in consumers’ lives.

The company showed its MasterImage Stereo Kit, which features an auto-stereoscopic 3-D display based on MasterImage's cell-matrix parallax barrier. It delivers a wide viewing angle, bright image and portrait/landscape modes. And the 3-D user interface from Scaleform represents a prototype of what a holographic mobile experience might look like.