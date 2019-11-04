Masstech Names James Whitebread Chief Digital Officer

WHITELEY, U.K.—James Whitebread has joined Masstech as chief digital officer (CDO), the company announced today.

Whitebread, who takes the position after 15 years in product design and development for sports and media and entertainment, most recently served as chief technology officer at MarcoPolo Learning. He has been responsible for development of products and builds for IMG, BT, UEFA, Disney, Warner Bros., FIFA, Technicolor, Amazon Prime, TATA and Cardinal Heath Care.

Before holding the CTO position at MarcoPolo Learning, Whitebread was vice president of product and technology for UI Centric. Prior to that, Whitebread was director of digital at Technicolor.