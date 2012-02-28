Masstech Debuts Asset Management Software Releases at NAB Show



At NAB 2012, Masstech will debut new software releases for its media asset management (MAM) product line including: a News version of its Emerald version 7.5LE mini MAM for LTO tape archiving, as well as HQS transcoding and content management on one platform. The MOS enabled Emerald introduces a new one step/single search process to find any piece of content within AP-ENPS or Avid iNews, and automatically links audio and video to stories so users can search and find media using their existing workflow.



Masstech will show a sleek new user interface and performance enhancements on its TOPAZ MAM including support for LTO-5 LTFS material interchange and portability, high-speed content transfers, 64bit Windows OS, and an improved database with more efficient search capabilities.



Also, the latest version of Masstech’s IRIS, a compliance recording solution, now comes equipped with browser support for Windows 7 and IE9, a new search function for closed captions, a GUI makeover, and Masstech’s own CUB-2000 PCIe board for SD-SDI or HD-SDI, with 16 channel audio support and low cost logging for HD.



Masstech will also debut its “DIAMOND” collection of workflow & interoperability applications, which provide simple drag & drop functionality directly from the desktop gate. Diamond applications are built on Masstech’s in-depth experience with workflows and powered by its sophisticated high quality speed (HQS) engine.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Masstech will be at booth N5218.