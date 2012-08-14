Martin Cayzer to Lead ARRI Rental Group

BURBANK, CALIF.: ARRI announced the appointment of Martin Cayzer as chief executive of its global network of camera and lighting rental operations. In this new role, Cayzer will have global responsibility for ARRI’s diverse rental businesses and service capabilities, with plans to extend global reach, grow the customer base and enhance market leadership.



Prior to joining ARRI, Cayzer served as managing director of Panavision Asia Pacific for 13 years, responsible for its own operations and third party distributors throughout the region. He has 30 years experience through roles in a number of industry organizations in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, serving as chairman of the board of the Australian organization Ausfilm; a partnership organization between private industry and government responsible for connecting the international film community with Australia’s screen incentives, talent and facilities.