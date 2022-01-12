Marshall Introduces New HD PTZ Camera With Built-in Privacy Mode

LOS ANGELES—Marshall Electronics this week unveiled its USB-based CV605-U3 PTZ camera with USB-C, IP and HDMI connectivity.

For video conferencing, collaboration and streaming, the USB-C and IP output options offer flexible connectivity. HDMI opens up options for monitoring and switching workflows. IP output with H.265 and H.264 encoded video enables one-cable camera setup and operation, the company said.

Certified by Zoom, the CV605-U3 can operate seamlessly within a Zoom Room infrastructure. It starts with an 85-degree angle of view with ultra-low distortion and high-quality video, the company said.

The CV605-U3 is suitable for use in USB-C and IP networked HD workflows. It delivers ultra-clear images with accurate color. This PTZ camera is well-suited for applications in which versatility is of the utmost concern, including video conference, video collaboration, live streaming, OBS Studio and Zoom applications, the company said.

The PTZ camera offers exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions, it said.

The camera, which offers a 5x optical zoom, employs a high-performance 2-Megapixel sensor for video capture up to 1920x1080p HD at 60fps. The zoom provides for an 85-degree horizontal angle of view with minimal distortion and the ability to reach to 15mm with an additional 12x digital zoom, Marshall Electronics said.

CV605-U3 also has a privacy mode in which the camera faces straight down when not in use during video calls or when users need to break privately before rejoining a video conference, it said.

“Protecting intellectual properties and proprietary information while not in video meetings or during breaks was the driving force behind adding the standby mode for privacy,” says Tod Musgrave, director of cameras for Marshall Electronics. “When you add in the crystal-clear video images and multiple connection types, we’ve really redefined the value proposition at a $899 price point.”