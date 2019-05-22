Marquee Sports Network Taps General Manager

CHICAGO—Michael McCarthy is taking on a leadership role for the new Marquee Sports Network, which, in partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, will be the exclusive television home for the Chicago Cubs when it launches in February 2020.

McCarthy has been working with the Cubs since August 2018 as a consultant on the evaluation and formation of Marquee Sports Network’s launch strategy. He has previous experience with sports networks, serving as the president of MSG Network, handling revenue and content across all platforms. He has also previously been the CEO and vice chairman of the St. Louis Blues and COO of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Marquee Sports Network will feature live game broadcasts from Chicago Cubs broadcasters, Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. The network will also provide pre- and post-game coverage, unique Cubs content and other local sports programming.