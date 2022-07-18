Marketron Promotes Bo Bandy to SVP of Marketing

HAILEY, Idaho—Marketron promoted Bo Bandy to senior vice president of marketing.

Marketron CEO Jim Howard, said "Since Bo arrived at Marketron, she's brought her marketing expertise, professionalism and tenacity to every initiative she's run.”

According to the announcement, since joining Marketron in 2019, Bandy has made a huge impact across the entire company, including the successful launches of the Marketron NXT and Marketron REV products.

Prior to joining Marketron, Bandy managed marketing and communications strategy and execution. This included demand generation, brand management, media relations, product marketing, special events and digital programs for both B2B and B2C companies, such as aviation technology companies, technology startups, video game giants, telecoms and health care nonprofits.