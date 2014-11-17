Mark Warner Joins Advanced Systems Group

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group has added industry veteran Mark Warner to its engineering team, effective Oct. 27. He is responsible for managing projects for broadcast, new media, and corporate clients.



During his Emmy award-winning production career, Warner directed NFL and Olympic broadcasts for NBC Sports, as well as college sports for ESPN, ABC, and Fox Sports, among others. As operations manager for KING Broadcasting, he designed and managed the station’s new HDTV facility. He later served as director of broadcasting/streaming for RealNetworks and director of Microsoft Studios. Most recently, he spent six years as vice president and director of systems engineering for Advanced Broadcast Solutions in SeaTac, Wash.



Warner is based out of the company’s main office in Emeryville.



