Mark Polla Joins Ross Video as New Key Accounts Manager, U.S. Federal Government

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA – Ross Video welcomes Mark Polla to a new market segment in the company, key accounts manager for the U.S. Federal Government.

Previous to Ross, Polla was sales and marketing manager for Broadcast Sports, Inc. where he was responsible for the RF products and solutions that supported entities such as ABC, NASCAR, ESPN and Fox Sports. He also held positions at Sony and Professional Products in sales management positions.

“This is an exciting new role for Ross Video. Mark will be responsible for the planning and execution of our entire sales strategy to Federal Government entities in the USA,” said Pete Ross, Director of Sales – Northeast & Pacific USA, Ross Video. “The entire U.S. Sales Team is excited to work closely with Mark as we kickoff this new segment.”

“I look forward to the challenge this role brings,” said Mark. “Ross has a reputation for quality broadcast products and solutions, and I look forward to furthering their deployment into this sector of the industry.”