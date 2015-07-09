BDI Senior Design Rep Mark Karlen, 54, Dies

Mark Karlen



OCEANSIDE, CALIF. - Mark Karlen, senior design representative for Broadcast Design International, passed away on June 29 at the age of 54. Karlen was a veteran of the broadcast industry for more than 20 years, previously working at WFTS in Tampa, Fla., before joining BDI.

Karlen is survived by his children, Sean A. Karlen and Janelle K. Hutchinson, and his siblings Mike, John and Susy A. Karlen, Sharon Mizel and Gina Burgos.

Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org. Messages can be sent to his family at markkarlen@gmail.com.