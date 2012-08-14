Mark Ellis to Take Over Trilogy Broadcast Division

ANDOVER, ENGLAND: Trilogy Broadcast announced the appointment of Mark Ellis as head of its broadcast division, succeeding Barry Spencer who retires at the end of September. Ellis, who has been with Trilogy for six years with responsibility for Trilogy’s other markets, will be focused on strengthening and adding vigor to Trilogy’s broadcast business.



“Under Barry’s stewardship Trilogy has built products which people depend on, and a global reputation for products which are reliable, flexible and powerful” said Mike Knight, Trilogy CEO. “Moving ahead I look forward to significant growth in our broadcast business under Mark Ellis, who will still be able to call on Barry’s decades of knowledge as he retains an active consultancy role in the business.”