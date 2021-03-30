Mario Lopez to Receive 2021 NAB Television Chairman’s Award

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has selected two-time Emmy-winning host and actor Mario Lopez to receive the Television Chairman’s Award. The award, which recognizes individuals for significant achievement in one or more specific art disciplines in television, will be presented Tuesday, April 13, during NAB Show Premiere, available exclusively on NAB Amplify.

Presently, Lopez hosts NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and iHeartMedia’s nationwide radio shows "On With Mario Lopez,” "iHeartRadio Countdown With Mario Lopez" and boxing podcast “The 3 Knockdown Rule."

Lopez is a two-time Emmy Award-winning host, actor and producer. He is known for leading “Extra” for more than 10 years. Recently, he co-created and produced “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” which centers on a Latina robotics engineer and her family, and produced and starred in “Feliz NaviDAD,” one of Lifetime Network’s highest-rated Christmas films.

“Through hard work and remarkable talent, Mario Lopez has created a unique brand that has resonated with TV audiences for decades,” said NAB Television Board Chair Emily Barr. “Likewise, his commitment and success in elevating Latinx stories in Hollywood has had a positive impact, and we are excited to recognize his achievements.”

Lopez’s acting credits include NBC’s “Saved by the Bell” and “This Is Us,” the CW series “Jane the Virgin,” Fox’s “Brooklyn 99” and ABC’s “The Rookie.” He has a recurring role on Disney’s animated series “Elena of Avalor” alongside his daughter.

Beyond Hollywood, Lopez is a New York Times best-selling author and was named an Alumni Ambassador of Fitness by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. As an ambassador to the BE GREAT campaign, he promotes the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and education for children of all ages.

NAB Show Premiere, a special online event, will convene top brands in media and entertainment and offer exclusive content, including the presentation of the NAB Radio Crystal Awards and Crystal Heritage Award, on NAB Amplify, April 12–23. Program highlights include new product launches, executive sessions and networking opportunities.