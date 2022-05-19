Mario Lopez to Host NAB’s Celebration of Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced that renowned actor and television personality Mario Lopez will host the Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 7, 2022, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony recognizes local broadcasters’ outstanding service to their communities. The 2022 program will be held in person and professionally produced for airing later on television stations across the country.

Lopez, a two-time Emmy Award winner, New York Times best-selling author, producer and host, will emcee the first in-person Celebration of Service to America Awards since 2019. Lopez is the host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily.” He also hosts two national iHeartMedia radio programs and has starred on Broadway in the 2008 revival of "The Chorus Line."

In 2021, Lopez received the NAB Television Chairman’s Award, which recognizes individuals for significant groundbreaking work in one or more specific art disciplines in television.

Celebrity guests will present awards to station winners that will be announced at the June 7 event.

Featured celebrity presenters include CBS Sports’ James Brown, a three-time Emmy Award Winner and Hall of Fame Sportscaster; Emmy Award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” Juju Chang; American rock and soul artist Maggie Rose, who will also perform the National Anthem; and Angela Yee, co-host of nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

NABLF previously announced station and broadcast group finalists for the awards. A complete list of finalists can be found at nabfoundation.org .

Earlier this month, NABLF announced GEICO will receive the Corporate Leadership Award during the event.

A special one-hour production of the awards ceremony will be broadcast nationally on television stations across the country in summer 2022.

For more information about the awards and event, visit servicetoamerica.org.