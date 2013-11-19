Making Plans for GV Expo 2013

WASHINGTON The Government Video Exposition is the premier annual event organized by Government Video magazine, and it looked for a while that a much-reviled partial shutdown of the federal government would steal the Expo’s thunder.



Thankfully, those storm clouds have passed and the Expo will happen as scheduled, on Dec. 3–5, at the Walter E. Washington convention center in Washington. That will be good for all of us, as the Expo is bigger and better than ever for 2013.



One of the reasons is its association with GovComm, an audiovisual exposition that targets AV users in government. The natural synergy of television combined with audiovisual makes the GV Expo the largest video and audiovisual exposition in the eastern U.S.



“Deciding to co-locate GovComm with Government Video Expo for a second year has been an easy decision for Infocomm,” said Infocomm senior vice president for expositions Jason McGraw. “It has allowed us to deliver a more comprehensive technology marketplace to the government audience. It is a true win-win scenario.”



Government Video’s management is on the same wavelength.



“GovComm and the GV Expo are a natural fit, providing a one-stop opportunity to see, touch and learn about all aspects of technology used for government visual communications,” said Carmel King, executive vice president for NewBay Media, Government Video magazine’s parent. “We’re happy to once again team with Infocomm to share the show with our GovComm colleagues and attendees.”



The GV Expo can be roughly divided in two: The exposition floor and educational sessions. The sessions fall under two tracks, called the ProMedia conference and the DC Post | Production conference. As I write this, the number and content of these sessions are being finalized, but there will be dozens of sessions and programs.



EXPO FLOOR

As for the exposition floor, more than 175 companies are signed up to exhibit their products and services, including most of the best-known names in the industry. also on the expo floor is the main stage, where there will be keynote talks, vendor presentations and ... drum roll, please ... raffles where the lucky few will score some pretty cool gear and software.



Of course, at the heart of the Expo floor are the exhibitors, which will run the gamut of companies in the industry from big to small. anchored by such popular manufacturers as Panasonic, Canon, Blackmagic Design and JVC, companies on the Expo floor support everything from video production and editing to surveillance, teleconferencing and audio systems.





Panasonic AG-AC90 Camcorder

What makes it interesting is the way that each of the larger companies meets the needs of government video producers. For example, Panasonic makes an exceptionally wide range of video products from entry-level professional to full-blown production, including cameras, monitors and recording solutions.



JVC is known for its run-and-gun cameras, lightweight and reasonably priced high-quality units that always have interesting extras — including an affordable 4K camera model. The company also has monitors and audiovisual products.



With its longstanding background in photography, Canon has a line of dSLR cameras that excel both at taking still images and digital cinematography. In addition to cameras targeted at digital cinema, Canon also has a popular line of affordable HD cameras that are small but pack a lot of punch.



Blackmagic Design has grown quickly to become a significant supplier of transcoders, interfaces, routing switchers, production switchers and, recently, test equipment and high-spec cameras. The company has been making waves in the industry with its low-cost/high-performance model, and will have its wide range of products at the GV Expo.



Blackmagic Design ATEM Production Studio 4K THE BUZZ

Of course, the show floor will buzz with attendees checking out the products from these and other exhibitors. It helps that vendors come to the show knowing they need to address the special needs of government employees who are responsible for video and audiovisual operations.



“GovComm will help government agencies and the military boost collaboration, enhance security, improve reliability and cut costs as leading AV manufacturers and solutions providers showcase audio/video, conferencing, collaboration, control systems, digital signage and visual display solutions,” McGraw said.



At the GV Expo, Evertz will feature its line of interfaces, transcoders, switchers and transport products. Company representatives will also be on hand to answer questions about Evertz’s media asset management systems.





Vaddio HuddleStation Videoconferencing System

Vaddio will be at the show to demonstrate its easy-to-use videoconferencing solutions, which are increasingly important in a world of sequestration and tight budgets. Vaddio has products that cover the range of user-created ad-hoc conference networks to large operator-controlled technology.



Roland Systems, long known for its audio products that are popular in the music industry, will be at the GV Expo with its line of audio and video mixer/switchers. Roland also has video playback and still-image systems.



Cobalt Digital has been growing its line of BlueBox sig- nal conversion devices, which are increasingly necessary in the rapidly evolving world of video gear. The company has an array of signal processing and distribution products, many of which fit into industry-standard rack frames.



With the growing curiosity about 4K video, DVI Gear will be in the thick of things with its 4K distribution and transport systems. The company also has matrix switchers and cable extenders that can get signals to the end of long runs without a loss of clarity.





DVIGear DVI-5514b HDMI splitter

Video walls and digital signage systems are everywhere, which will makes Planar’s booth at the GV Expo an appropriate stop. The company has a range of monitors that excel at video wall and signage applications, and can even make custom monitors for handheld devices and in-car monitoring systems—including touchscreen monitors.



Everything is going wireless, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that Teradek will be the show. Teradek has an array of wireless solutions for transporting high-quality HD video and full-bandwidth audio.



Rose Electronics specializes in image switching, with solutions for HDMI, DVI and VGA signals. In addition to switching the display signals, Rose will be on hand to discuss its KVM switches that let you control several computers/displays with a single keyboard and mouse.



SERIOUS BUSINESS

Rose Electronics QuadraVista HDMI KVM Switch

These are just a handful of the many interesting exhibitors that will be at the 2013 Government Video Expo. Although operating television and audiovisual facilities for the government is a serious enterprise, we also hope that you’ll take a moment to have some fun and enjoy the keynote speeches, raffle and other activities. After all, this is your show and your chance to see the latest gear and learn about new skills and techniques.



“No other trade show focuses on the needs of government video operations to the extent that we do at the GV Expo,” King said. “During this time of exceptionally tight budgets, GV Expo provides a sizable television and audiovisual exposition and conference within easy driving and public transportation reach of thousands of federal, state and local government workers, plus thousands more commercial and private sector TV and video professionals.”

