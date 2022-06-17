Magnite, Primis Launch Sustainable Stream Video Marketplace

NEW YORK—The supply side ad platform Magnite and the video discovery platform Primis have launched Sustainable Stream, a new programmatic video marketplace for content focusing on climate change.

Sustainable Stream is designed to bring together environmentally conscious content creators, publishers and advertisers. It will generate funding for the production and distribution of content related to combating climate change via programmatic advertising and at the same time provide publishers and advertisers with high quality content, the companies said.

“Sustainable Stream was designed to create a continuous cycle of support for content creators that focus on climate awareness, amplifying that through respected publishers, and to make it easier for brands to dedicate their programmatic investments to this important cause,” said Adam Soroca, chief product officer at Magnite. “We are excited to establish this initiative with Primis to help encourage more sustainable practices in the advertising industry.”

“Content is a key part of driving action to solve climate change but it lacks the reach and scale to make a difference,” said Rotem Shaul, co-chief executive officer at Primis. “Our technology provides publishers with an engagement-based video unit that connects content creators, generates new inventory and monetizes it. This is where we saw an opportunity to work with Magnite to make a difference. Leveraging this within Sustainable Stream, we can curate and deliver content that resonates with audiences and change their behavior.”

Gwyn Edwards, senior channel partner manager at Reuters added that they believe “Reuters’ independent and impartial reporting on climate change can reach even more people through this effort” and that “we hope our video coverage – sourced from across Reuters’ global newsroom – will help increase understanding of this important topic.”