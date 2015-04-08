Magewell and MVD Release New Slate of Products

NANJING, CHINA & READING, PENN. - Chinese-based developer Magewell Electronic Corp. and its North and South American distribution partner, Mobile Video Devices, have announced the release of four new products – the Gen2 PCIe Capture Cards, the XI100DME-MINI PCIe capture card, a redesigned version of the USB3.0 HDMI and HD/SDI dongles and a driver-free version of the USB 3.0 Pro capture box.

Magewell’s entire PCIe capture card line is upgrading to Gen2, which includes a new SDK, universal Windows and open source Linux drivers. The Gen2 PCIe cards will begin shipping in April, with single channel cards due in mid-April, dual channel cards at the end of the month and quad channel cards set for the beginning of May. Gen1 PCIe cards will no longer be shipped.

XI100DME-MINI

One of the Gen2 cards is the XI100DME-MINI, a single-channel HDMI PCIe capture card that uses SG-DMA data transmission to capture video data at rates as high as 200-205 MB/S and captures it directly to user-selected storage areas. The XI100DME-MINI is compatible with Windows and Linux systems, has an on-board FPGA, directly processes YUV and can capture 1920x1200@60.

The USB 3.0 HDMI and HD/SDI dongles have a new design that a standard USB 3.0 output connector replacing the mini USB 3.0 connector, allowing the use of a standard USB 3.0 cable. Magewell also has changed the products appearance, now offering it in a silver aluminum case.

Lastly, the USB 3.0 Pro capture box is now available as a driver-free universal device that works with Windows, Linux and Mac systems. The USB 3.0 Pro (XI100XUSB-PRO) is a single channel “all-in-one” USB capture device that supports HD/SDI, HDMI, DVI, VGA, YPbPr, S-Video, and CVBS. Both the driver and driver-free version of USB 3.0 Pro will be offered, with upgrades to driver-free versions offered.

All four products will be on display at the upcoming 2015 NAB Show, which runs from April 11-16 in las Vegas.