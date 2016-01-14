LynTec Appoints Dornfeld National Sales Manager

LENEXA, KAN.—Martin Dornfeld has been hired by LynTec to the position of national sales manager. Dornfeld would be responsible for working with “new and existing LynTec customers to ensure the best possible power distribution and control solution for any installation,” according to the press release from LynTec.

Martin Dornfeld

Prior to joining LynTec, Dornelf spent the last 11 years at SurgeX, where he rose to the position of head of commercial sales.

LynTec has seen some growth in the last year, including moving into a new facility. “I’m very excited to help LynTec usher in this new chapter of the company’s growth,” said Dornfeld.

LynTec is a manufacturer of electrical power control systems that is based in Lenexa, Kan.