Luther Joins Grass Valley as Regional VP of Sales, East Coast and Canada

SAN FRANCISO, CALIF. —Kyle Luther has been named Grass Valley’s regional vice president of Sales for the U.S. East Coast and Canada.



Luther has experience building and managing sales on a national level, and he recently served as Ross Video’s vice president of sales, USA.



“His industry knowledge and proven track record of executing strategic vision initiatives are key assets for Grass Valley”, said Andy Jackson, senior vice president for North America sales at Grass Valley. “The industry is experiencing dramatic changes, and Kyle’s talents uniquely position him to help lead our customer engagement as a true end-to-end solutions provider in the multi-platform era.”



