Lundquist, Raftery to receive Leader of Herd Lifetime Achievement from Fairfield

NEW YORK—Two iconic college basketball broadcasters, CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist and his longtime partner at CBS, NCAA analyst Bill Raftery, also the lead analyst for Fox Sports college basketball game coverage, will be the recipients of the second annual Fairfield University Basketball “Stags Lifetime Achievement Award: Leader of the Herd” for long and meritorious service on Wednesday night, Oct. 22, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, it was announced today by Fairfield Athletic Director Gene Doris.



Two notable Fairfield alumni, Mark Beckwith (’80) and Diane Oakley (’75), will be the inaugural “Stags Distinguished Service Award: Leader of the Herd” recipients in recognition of their unwavering support of Fairfield Athletics.



New York Daily News columnist Dick “Hoops” Weiss and Associated Press National College writer Jim “OC” O’Connell were last year’s inaugural “Stags Lifetime Achievement Award: Leader of the Herd” recipients.



Doris will be joined by head men’s basketball coach Sydney Johnson, women’s coach Joe Frager, and special guests in presenting the awards for “distinguished service and lifetime achievement with accuracy and journalistic integrity, while keeping the efforts of the student-athletes at the forefront.” Fairfield President Rev. Jeffrey von Arx, S.J. will be in attendance for the presentation ceremonies.



Bill Raftery is in his 30th season as an analyst for CBS Sports' college basketball coverage, while also serving as lead analyst for college basketball on Fox Sports, and an analyst for CBS Radio/Westwood One's coverage of the NCAA Men's Final Four.



Verne Lundquist first joined CBS Sports in 1982, during his tenure he has broadcast over 20 different sports for the Network. Currently, Lundquist serves as the lead play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports’ coverage of college football, alongside analyst Gary Danielson. In addition he serves as a play-by-play announcer for the Network’s coverage of NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship. He provides commentary for the Masters, the PGA Championship, among other PGA TOUR events.



The “Leader of the Herd” plaques will be permanently displayed both in the Fairfield Athletics office, and at the Fairfield Stags Club in the Webster Bank Arena, “Home of the Stags,” in Bridgeport, Conn.



WFAN Radio update reporter Bob Heussler, the “Voice of the Stags on WICC Radio,” will serve as Master of Ceremonies at Fairfield’s Basketball Tip-Off Dinner.

