LTN Appoints Brad Wall as CTO

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN has appointed Brad Wall as the company’s new chief technology officer. His more than 25 years of experience in various leadership positions includes work across media and entertainment technology, production, post production, digital media and broadcast.

According to the company, Wall specializes in large-scale broadcast operations and has a demonstrated track record of leading OTT and digital media projects while embracing diversity, inclusion and teamwork-based collaboration. He will be focused on sharing LTN’s capabilities and solutions for the media companies, helping customers redefine their workflows and underlying technology foundations.

In a company statement, LTN Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Malik Khan said Wall’s insight and experience in live TV production, broadcasting, media engineering and digital media distribution will help LTN remain at the forefront of a rapidly changing landscape.

“[Wall’s] experience and work with some of the world’s leading media companies made his appointment as our new CTO a no-brainer,” Khan said.

Wall said he looks forward to joining LTN and the journey ahead. “I have long held a passion for digital transformation, streaming technologies and supporting the content engines that drive viewership in our industry. My career has been dedicated to many of these, equipping me with essential skills and insight into our industry. LTN is a company I have held in high regard for a long time.”