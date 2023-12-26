Long-time TV Tech Columnist Frank Beacham Has Died

Frank Beacham, author of TV Tech’s Media Tech column, passed away on Dec. 12 after complications from a medical procedure. He was 75.

Frank was a lifelong journalist who covered much of the technology that shaped the TV and film industry over the past half century. He was among the first users of Sony’s revolutionary Betacam camera (on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”) and was also a producer on the 1999 film “Cradle Will Rock.”

Frank wrote for TV Tech for nearly 30 years and in 2001, was instrumental in helping TV Tech document the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and broadcasters’ efforts to restore over the air broadcasting in New York. He also worked with Orson Welles just before Welles passed away in 1985.

Here is the announcement from Frank’s family posted on Facebook yesterday:

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Frank on December 12th. He was embraced by family and lifelong friends in his final moments.

On this day, December 25, a day synonymous with love, we reflect on the love Frank shared with many. His expressions of love were woven into the words and stories he so beautifully crafted.

We deeply appreciate the heartfelt words of sympathy and support shared privately by many. Frank's Facebook page will be monitored periodically in remembrance of the love and memories he left behind.

The Beacham Family

Frank Beacham

New York, New York

Frank Beacham Jr, age 75, passed away on December 12, 2023, in Manhattan, New York, following complications from a medical procedure. He departed peacefully, surrounded by friends and family.

Born on April 1, 1948, to Frank Shirley and Peggy (Brown) Beacham, Frank spent his formative years in Honea Path, SC, and graduated from Honea Path High School in 1966. Subsequently, he pursued higher education at the University of South Carolina, earning a degree in journalism. Frank is survived by his brother, Dan Beacham (Mary) of Honea Path, SC, niece Rebecca Fulk (Keith) of Honea Path, SC, and nephew Frank B. Beacham (Stephanie) of Clemson, SC.

A lifelong journalist, Frank embarked on his career at WHPB radio in Belton, SC, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey. He went on to work with Senator Richard Byrd of West Virginia and contributed to WIS TV, the Miami Herald, and the Washington Post. Frank's journalistic prowess extended to covering pivotal events for NBC, including the 1968 Democratic convention riots, the 1980 Winter Olympics, and several Super Bowls. His written narratives delved into significant historical events, such as the Southern Textile Labor Strikes in the 1930s, the Orangeburg Massacre, and the story of Charlie's Place. Additionally, Frank took great pride in his work as a playwright and movie producer, solidifying his legacy as a true storyteller.

A memorial service to celebrate Frank's remarkable life will be held at a later date, allowing friends and family to come together and honor his memory.