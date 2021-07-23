Locast Rolls Out Service in Pittsburgh TV Market

PITTSBURGH—Local, nonprofit broadcast TV streaming service Locast announced it is delivering over 40 local TV channels via the internet for free to more than 1 million residents in the Pittsburgh TV market, which includes Morgantown, W.V.

Pittsburgh is the 35th market in which the digital translator streaming service is available. According to Locast, it operates under the Copyright Act of 1976, which permits nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster.

In the Pittsburgh market, Locast’s channel lineup includes WPXI, NBC 11, WTAE, ABC 4, KDKA, CBS 2, WPGH, FOX 53, PBS, PBS Kids, and DABL, Stadium, Antenna, CourtTV, Movies, MeTV, TrueCrime, BOUNCE, Quest, LAFF, COMET, HSN, NewsNet and Charge!

Available to more than half of the U.S. population, Locast is available for free. Locast asks viewers for donations to cover its operating costs, as permitted by the Copyright Act, it said.

Donations are voluntary, and a special program exists for low-income households, university students, retirees and first responders who qualify to receive local channels without interruptions for donation requests, it said.

Locast was started by Washington, D.C., attorney David Goodfriend in 2018.