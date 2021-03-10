Locast Now Available in Cleveland

CLEVELAND—Local broadcast TV streaming service Locast is now being offered in the Cleveland market, with the ability to deliver 70 local TV channels to 4 million residents, per Locast. Cleveland also marks the 30th market that Locast is serving.

Locast delivers local TV stations via the internet to phones, tablets, laptops and streaming media devices at no cost to the consumer (though donations are welcomed). This gives consumers who may have opted to cut the cord access to their local news, storm coverage, emergency information, sports and entertainment programming.

In Cleveland, Locast is offering the market’s ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates, PBS station and more for a total of 70 channels.

The counties covered by Locast in the Cleveland market include Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

Locast operates as a non-profit organization, which the company claims puts it under the Copyright Act of 1976 so they do not need a copyright license. This has been a point of contention for broadcasters.

To date, Locast has more than 2.5 million registered users across its 30 markets nationwide. Locast says that its service is available to half of the U.S. population.