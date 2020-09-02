Locast Debuts in Detroit

DETROIT—Local broadcast TV streaming service Locast has planted its flag in Detroit, announcing that it is now delivering more than 65 channels for free over the internet to the Detroit and Ann Arbor, Mich., TV markets.

Locast is a nonprofit organization that provides free access to local channels so viewers can get news, emergency information, election coverage, sports and entertainment programming. It says it is able to provide these channels for free because of the Copyright Act of 1976 allowing for the rebroadcast of local stations without a copyright license. This is a point of contention among broadcasters, who are currently suing Locast .

The new Detroit setup includes 66 TV channels and is available to viewers in nine counties in the Detroit DMA, including Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

These channels are available in HD via the Locast app or website on internet-connected devices. In addition, Locast is available on Dish Hopper/Wally receivers, select DirecTV receivers, TiVo and with streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon and Roku.

Detroit is the 23 U.S. TV market that Locast is serving, representing more than 145 million viewers, or 43% of the U.S. population, according to the nonprofit. To date, Locast reports it has more than 1.5 million users.