Local Now Launches on Verizon Fios TV

LOS ANGELES—Verizon Fios TV customers now have access to the Local Now streaming service, as it will be included with all new set-top box models.

Local Now is a streaming platform from Allen Media Group that focuses on providing local content, as well as content from The Weather Channel, Reuters, Lionsgate, Cinedigm, Cheddar, Bloomberg and more.

Verizon will offer Local Now on Fios Channel 601 and through the Fios TV Widgets menu on Verizon Fios TV One, Fios TV One Mini, VMS1100 and the IPC1100 platforms.

“Local Now provides Verizon Fios customers free access to a streaming service that delivers super-hyper local news and premium content,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now uses proprietary software and artificial intelligence in a unique way that sets a new standard for streaming local news and entertainment globally.”