LiveU, Panasonic Demo Camcorder Transmission System at IBC

AMSTERDAM--LiveU and Panasonic will demonstrate their next-generation integrated live camera solution, utilizing the LU40i video uplink device and the new Panasonic AJ-HPX600 P2 camcorder. The complete camcorder transmission system provides a high-quality video feed with simple remote operation.

LU70 mobile uplink unit

LiveU also will present its LU70 mobile uplink unit with its second-generation internal and new external antenna arrays. Boosted by its remotely-located antennas, the LU70 backpack supports up to 14 cellular links simultaneously, offering extra-strong resiliency in built-up, crowded areas and when on-the-move. One-Touch-Live (LiveU OTL) mode allows automatic adjustment of video resolutions for fast and easy live video transmission at the touch of a button. Another feature is point-to-multipoint distribution, whereby a single device can broadcast live to multiple, varied destinations concurrently.



Finally, LiveU will unveil the latest developments of its compact HD/SD video uplink solution, the LU40i. Since its launch at IBC last year these units have transmitted live video from events including the Super Bowl, the NBA All-Star Weekend and Finals and the GRAMMY Awards.



