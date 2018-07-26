LiveRamp Adds Inscape Smart-TV Viewing Data

Inscape said it made a deal to provide LiveRamp with the viewing data it collects from nearly nine million smart TVs.

The big-screen TV viewing information will be incorporated into the other data LiveRamp uses to identify consumers based on their digital activities. That means that when advertisers run data-driven ad campaigns, they’ll be better able to target TV viewers, who will be getting more relevant messages.

[Read: TiVo Report Sees New TV Data Shaking Up Measurement]

“This is a very strategic integration that brings the speed, scale and transparency of Inscape’s smart TV viewing data to LiveRamp’s ecosystem platform partners, agencies and brands who leverage LiveRamp for identity resolution,” said Allison Metcalfe, general manager for TV at LiveRamp, part of Acxiom. “By tying viewership to LiveRamp’s IdentityLink ID, LiveRamp is making it possible for marketers to take a data-driven approach to better plan, target and measure their omnichannel marketing efforts.”

Inscape’s data is being used by a number of measurement and analytic companies that are finding new ways to look at TV audiences for networks, agencies and advertisers.

“As new advanced television efforts and initiatives evolve, having a strong identity link between device-level television viewing data and first and third-party data sets is imperative,” said Greg Hampton, VP of business development at Inscape. “LiveRamp is making it possible for marketers to plan future marketing initiatives based on real data and better understand the results of omnichannel campaigns.”