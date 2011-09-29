Litepanels Introduces Hilio High Output Light



VAN NUYS, CALIF.: Vitec’s Litepanels announced the new Hilio High Output LED light. Litepanels says the new fixture answers the need for an LED soft light capable of throwing illumination over a 20 to 25 foot (6 to 7.5 meter) distance. Hilio provides 5600 K color balance light, utilizing an array of 72 daylight LEDs that are focused to a 15-degree angle.



The new high-output fixture provides Litepanel’s proprietary LED technology, while remaining energy efficient. Hilio draws a paltry 125 W, yet provides the luminance output of a 1,000 W conventional tungsten or 650 W HMI.



Using either the manual on-fixture dial or remote DMX control, Hilio can be dimmed from 100 percent to zero without noticeable shift in color temperature. With no downtime required for re-strike, Litepanels says cool-running Hilio is an ideal replacement for HMI fixtures in-studio or on-location.



The Hilio weighs 13 pounds (5.9 kg) and measures 10-by-14-by-4 inches (254mm H x 356mm W x 102mm D). The fixture features an integrated, infinitely adjustable gimbal mount and yoke for easy hanging in the lighting grid or positioning on a light stand. The Hilio runs off of 120 to 240 VAC and comes with a 24 VDC AC adapter.



