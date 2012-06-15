Litepanels Debuts 1x1 LS LED Panel Fixture

VAN NUYS, CALIF.—Litepanels recently unveiled the 1x1 LS, the newest fixture in their 1x1 LED Panel Series, at the Cine Gear Expo.

“The location production market has seen significant growth in the last five years,” said Chris Marchitelli, Global VP of Marketing at Litepanels. “Professional cameras are getting less expensive and the quality of production is on the rise, from ENG and indie films to wedding and event videography. We created the 1x1 LS to provide a high quality lighting fixture for these budget-conscious markets.”

The Litepanels 1x1 LS offers many of the features found in the 1x1 Mono panel fixtures, but at an entry-level price. The 1x1 LS maintains the same high quality, full spectrum soft light as Litepanels’ other 1x1 LED panel fixtures while removing the more studio-specific components to focus on the needs of location productions.

The 1x1 LS compatible with all other 1x1 units, including use of the same accessories, gels and travel cases, and retains many of the other trademark Litepanels characteristics such as low power draw (45 Watts) and Cool to the Touch heat-free operation. Light output by the 1x1 LS is flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle and dims from 100 percent to zero without color shift.

Available in daylight balanced flood (50° beam) or spot (30° beam), the 1x1 LS can be powered by an included AC adapter or by any Gold Mount or V-Mount professional battery.