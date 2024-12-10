Ling Ling Sun, Ed Czarnecki Elected to ATSC Board

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee has elected Ling Ling Sun, chief technology officer at Nebraska Public Media, and Ed Czarnecki, vice president of global & government affairs at Digital Alert Systems, to its board of directors. Fred Engel, principal at Fred Engel Technology Consulting has been re-elected for a second term.

“Our newly elected directors will serve three-year terms beginning January 2025. They join a board that guides ATSC in its mission to develop next-generation broadcast standards and foster innovation in the industry,” ATSC President Madeleine Noland said. “This election cycle was very competitive, and we appreciate all the effort the candidates put forward to have a voice in guiding ATSC’s evolution and the high participation in the process by our members. This diverse and experienced group of executives will help us empower a new era of broadcasting.”

Noland also expressed gratitude to Nexstar Media Group chief technology officer Brett Jenkins and Jim DeChant of LTN Global, whose board terms conclude at the end of the year. “We thank them for their invaluable contributions to the advancement of ATSC and adoption of ATSC 3.0 internationally,” she said.

The 2025 ATSC board of directors is:

Chair: Richard Friedel , consultant, Pearl TV.

, consultant, Pearl TV. Vice Chair: Brian Markwalter , SVP, research and standards, Consumer Technology Association.

, SVP, research and standards, Consumer Technology Association. Treasurer: Lynn Claudy, SVP, technology, National Association of Broadcasters.

In addition to Sun, Czarnecki and Engel, the other members are:

Yiyan Wu , research professor, Western University/IEEE.

, research professor, Western University/IEEE. John Taylor , SVP, public affairs & communications. LG Electronics USA.

, SVP, public affairs & communications. LG Electronics USA. Rikin Thakker , chief technology officer and SVP of technology, NCTA–The Internet & Television Association.

, chief technology officer and SVP of technology, NCTA–The Internet & Television Association. Anne Schelle , managing director, Pearl TV.

, managing director, Pearl TV. Paul Hearty , chief standards strategist, Samsung Research America.

, chief standards strategist, Samsung Research America. Kerry Oslund , VP of AI strategy, E.W. Scripps.

, VP of AI strategy, E.W. Scripps. Mark Aitken , SVP, Sinclair.

, SVP, Sinclair. Zandra Clarke , transmission specialist III, Warner Bros. Discovery/SMPTE.

, transmission specialist III, Warner Bros. Discovery/SMPTE. Adam Goldberg, director of technical standards, Sony Electronics.

More information is available on the ATSC website.