Linear Industries Taps R&S Mux for Mobile DTV Apps



Rohde & Schwarz has announced that its AEM100 ATSC Mobile DTV multiplexer is being incorporated in a new A/153-compliant exciter and transmission product line from Linear Industries.



“The AEM100 Multiplexer was a 'natural' fit with our exciters and transmitter system solutions, thanks to the cooperative spirit built into the standard, and within Rohde & Schwarz,” said Perry Priestley, vice president at Linear Industries. “With this supply agreement, our customers will be in a better position to go Mobile faster- and at a better price point - than before.”



The R&S AEM100 is a compact 1RU multiplexer incorporates error protection mechanisms and a signaling generator. It is being combined with Liner’s AT7000 exciter product for A/153 Mobile DTV purposes.



“We are pleased to work with Linear Industries and to enable them to offer complete solutions for the A/153 ATSC Mobile DTV,” said Eddy Vanderkerken, director of sales for broadcast products at Rohde & Schwarz. “This cooperation will make it easier for broadcasters to deploy ATSC Mobile DTV transmitters and complete SFN networks, using this most efficient and uncomplicated product in affordable solutions.”



