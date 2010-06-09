Linear Industries Taps R&S Mux for Mobile DTV Apps
Rohde & Schwarz has announced that its AEM100 ATSC Mobile DTV multiplexer is being incorporated in a new A/153-compliant exciter and transmission product line from Linear Industries.
“The AEM100 Multiplexer was a 'natural' fit with our exciters and transmitter system solutions, thanks to the cooperative spirit built into the standard, and within Rohde & Schwarz,” said Perry Priestley, vice president at Linear Industries. “With this supply agreement, our customers will be in a better position to go Mobile faster- and at a better price point - than before.”
The R&S AEM100 is a compact 1RU multiplexer incorporates error protection mechanisms and a signaling generator. It is being combined with Liner’s AT7000 exciter product for A/153 Mobile DTV purposes.
“We are pleased to work with Linear Industries and to enable them to offer complete solutions for the A/153 ATSC Mobile DTV,” said Eddy Vanderkerken, director of sales for broadcast products at Rohde & Schwarz. “This cooperation will make it easier for broadcasters to deploy ATSC Mobile DTV transmitters and complete SFN networks, using this most efficient and uncomplicated product in affordable solutions.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox