Linear Acoustic to Showcase AERO.x at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Linear Acoustic will showcase AERO.x, one of its light, half-rack, high-performance IP-audio interfaces. It combines a high-density audio interface with dual independent HD-SDI paths, and processes up to 16 channels of audio. The unit has built-in AEROMAX loudness processing and dual compensating video delay to maintain audio/video synchronization.



Linear Acoustic will also show the MT2000 bitstream analyzer for end-to-end system testing. This handheld unit accepts AES, TOSLINK optical, 3GHz SDI or HDMI signals and generates Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and PCM bitstreams via the built-in test signal generator.



Linear Acoustic will also show SDI xNode, a lightweight interface that enables deployment of two SDI xNodes in just 1RU of rack space. This unit converts between two independent embedded SD/HD-SDI and Livewire/AES67 signals and manages power options and dual network interfaces for redundant operation.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Linear Acoustic will be in booth N3437.