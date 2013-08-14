Linear Acoustic Adds New Team Members

LANCASTER, PA.—Linear Acoustic has added Tamara Kleine to its sales team, and Julie Connors, Jim Kuzman, Spencer Rutt, and Matt Kline have taken on new roles within the company.



Kleine is a former sales representative for AT&T. She will work with Vice President/Executive Director Christina Carroll to take on U.S. sales and sales support.



Also helping to expand the Sales Team is Connors, who has worked at the company as a receptionist. In her new role, Connors will be taking on U.S. sales alongside Kleine and working with individual stations.



Prior to joining Linear Acoustic, Kuzman worked for nearly 10 years for Radio Disney in Orlando, Florida. The long-time broadcast engineer was also formerly a technical writer and part of the marketing team at Linear.



Rutt is the newest member of the Marketing Team. He previously worked in production/assembly at Linear. In his new role, he will be responsible for maintaining the social media sites, contributing to eNews articles, creating press releases and giving creative direction for ads.



Kline began at Linear in production, testing units and getting them ready to be sent to customers. He will now work with the engineering team.