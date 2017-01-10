Lindenmeyer Joins For-A as Western Regional Sales Manager

CYPRESS, CALIF.—For-A has made its official announcement on the hiring of Steve Lindenmeyer as the newest addition to its sales team. Lindenmeyers officially began his new position as western regional sales manager on Jan. 4.

Over the last 15 years, Lindenmeyer has served in a number of sales positions in the broadcast, pro AV and digital signage markets, according to For-A’s press release.

Lindenmeyer is based out of For-A’s corporate headquarters in Cypress, Calif.