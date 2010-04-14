LIN TV Becomes LIN Media

PROVIDENCE, R.I.: LIN TV is reinventing itself as LIN Media, the company announced this week. The name change reflects the company’s extension into media platforms beyond just television, though it is identified as a pure-play broadcast company.



“During this digital age, our strategic plan is focused on perfecting our core assets and investing in our digital future,” said LIN chief Vince Sadusky. “Our rebrand better reflects our evolution to a leading multimedia company.”



LIN will consequently undergo a rebranding campaign complete with a “revamped mission and vision, logo and Web site, which is currently in development.” The rebrand will encompass LIN’s TV, interactive, mobile and digital platforms.



The company’s legal name will remain “LIN TV Corp.” or “LIN Television

Corporation” as applicable.



Shares of LIN (NYSE: TVL) rose 4 percent in today’s trading by mid-day, to $7.18. Year-to-date, the stock has climbed nearly 61 percent. LIN will announce its first-quarter results April 22. – Deborah D. McAdams