LIN Media's Jenkins named to ATSC Board of Directors

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee has named Brett Jenkins of LIN Media to the ATSC board of directors. Jenkins has been elected to fill the seat vacated by Jim Kutzner, PBS, upon his retirement.



As LIN Media vice president and chief technology officer, Jenkins oversees the company's engineering and IT functions and advises the executive team on new technologies, trends and best practices for integration. He is also responsible for developing new business models across all areas of technology, including broadcast, Internet, and mobile; and for maximizing the growth and efficiency of all broadcast and digital operations.



Previously, Jenkins served as vice president of Technology for ION Media Networks. During his tenure there, Jenkins identified new business models for mobile media and helped lead the industry's standardization around broadcast mobile digital TV. Jenkins also held past executive positions at Thales Broadcast & Multimedia and at Thomson



Early in his engineering career, Jenkins managed modulator and exciter technology and development for broadcast products. He was the lead U.S. engineer in a global team responsible for the development of Digital Adaptive Precorrection technology.



Jenkins has also served on the External Advisory Board for the University of Massachusetts' Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and was a member of the FCC's Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council.



He earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, with honors, from University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1992 and his Master of Business Administration from Boston University in 2005.