LIN Announces Minority Scholarship Program for Digital Media Students



PROVIDENCE, RI: LIN Media is accepting applications for its Minority Scholarship and Training Program and will award one broadcast television scholarship/internship and one digital media scholarship/internship at the NAB Show in April.



LIN Media has been awarding two-year scholarships to ambitious students interested in a wide spectrum of fields in or relating to broadcast television since 1998. LIN says the scholarships are “an integral part of the Company's strategy to strengthen its talent base and deepen connections within its local communities by building on the cultural diversity of its workforce.” In January 2011, LIN Media announced the expansion of its Minority Scholarship and Training Program to include a new two-year scholarship and internship for multicultural students pursuing a career in digital media.



Each student will receive a two-year scholarship for up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000) per year, which can be used toward tuition, fees, books, and room and board. In addition, LIN Media will provide each student with hands-on training through a paid internship program at one of its television stations around the country. The Minority Scholarship recipients will be assigned full-time positions at LIN Media upon graduation and successful completion of the training program.



Applications will be accepted until March 16, 2012. The application and criteria for LIN Media's Minority Scholarship and Training Program can be accessed via the Company’s website.





