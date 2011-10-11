LightSquared to Present at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Securities Leveraged Finance Conference



RESTON, VA.: Michael Montemarano, chief financial officer and Frank Boulben, chief marketing officer of LightSquared, will speak at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Securities Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. at 8:35 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Oct, 13, 2011.



A live audiocast of the event will be available on the company’s website, the same day. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.



LightSquared hopes to create the nation’s first wholesale-only 4G, LTE wireless broadband network and is awaiting federal approval.



